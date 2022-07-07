Tom Browne On The Front Runner For Tim Taranto

Tom Browne reported on Triple M Footy this morning that Richmond lead the race for out of contract Giant Tim Taranto.

Browne explained that with veterans Trent Cotchin & Shane Edward likely to retire at the seasons end the Tigers will be looking to replenish their midfield stocks.

“But I think Richmond are the big one…”

Browne also linked Essendon & Collingwood as the other clubs in the conversation for Taranto at this stage.

