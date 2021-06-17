Tom Browne On The Internal Candidate Who's A Potential Successor To Gil McLachlan

Triple M Footy news breaker Tom Browne gave an update on the internal candidate considered a potential successor to AFL boss Gil McLachlan on the Triple M Footy News Update yesterday.

Browne stressed that there's "no presssure for Gil McLachlan to depart the job" and that clubs would be "happy for him to stay at the AFL as long as he wants to", but named the administrators who would be most likely to take from Gil once his time in the job ends.

"I’ve been told over the last week that commission chairman Richard Goyder is a supporter of Travis Auld who’s… basically the deputy in charge of the AFL and would be an internal candidate to fill that role," Browne said.

"What’s interesting about that is Brendon Gale, who a lot of clubs think, the Richmond CEO, would be the natural successor to Gil.

"So it’s gonna be an interesting situation there as to who gets that job… but it would be an uphill battle at this stage for Gale to get that job given the commission chairman seems to support Travis Auld at this stage."

Tom Browne also discussed the ramifications of tonight’s tribunal appearance for David Mackay, why the Carlton internal review doesn’t necessarily spell doom for David Teague and more.

