Tom Browne On The Latest Surrounding Carlton's Pending Review

Triple M Footy's Tom Browne provided an update on the pending external review of Carlton's football department during his Wednesday news podcast.

Browne has remained in the loop with the developing story, explaining that "an initial presentation" will be addressed to the club this week.

"Carlton's sources insist there will be no decisions on any of the key staff - most notably David Teague - until the end of the review," Browne said.

"My view, is that [Teague] won't coach on next year."

Brown added that Carlton's footy boss, Brad Lloyd "could be the first domino to fall in all this".

