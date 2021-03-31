Tom Browne On The “Massive Pressure” On David Teague

Tom Browne discussed the “massive pressure” on David Teague today, and spoke about the robust meeting after their loss to Collingwood.

"I’m told by some spies they (Carlton) had a very, very honest debrief last Friday," Browne said.

"It was particularly robust, even acknowledged by some new players that have come from other clubs."

Browne explained that a sense of urgency for on-field results was turning the dial up.

"I think that the management at Carlton is desperate for on-field success, they’re fairly impatient in the sense that they think they’ve got the cattle to get to finals," he said.

"I think there’s massive pressure on David Teague.

"Having said that, Chris Judd really appointed Teague, so he’s got the backing of one of the key people at the club.

"But they have to beat Fremantle [this week]."

Browne also discusses the fixture chaos being caused by covid, Josh Kelly’s future at GWS and more.

