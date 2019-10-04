Tom Browne On The New Contender For The Adelaide Coaching Role

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that there’s a new contender for the Adelaide coaching job.

LISTEN HERE:

“Adam Kingsley’s name has emerged overnight (in regards to the Crows coaching role),” Browne said.

“I’ve confirmed they’re definitely interested in him this morning.

“That’s the Richmond senior assistant to Damien Hardiwck, Port premiership player, ticks that box, ticks the Richmond experience box, had a lot of experience also at St Kilda… I see that now as a race between Kingsley and [Matthew] Nicks who have both got Port Adelaide backgrounds.”

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!