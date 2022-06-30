Tom Browne On The New Victorian Suitor For Rory Lobb

Triple M Footy newsbreaker Tom Browne had an update on the a new Victorian club interested in Fremantle big man Rory Lobb.

LISTEN HERE:

"Rory Lobb…. [was] interested in coming to the eastern states last year," Browne said on Tom Browne’s News.

"Lobb’s been linked to all sorts of clubs… if they could get an additional ruckman, with all their midfielders they’d be a serious, serious threat next season."

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist:

Tom Browne also discussed Clayton Oliver’s new mega deal, an earlier start time slated for Friday night footy and more.

LISTEN TO THE FULL EPISODE HERE:

Catch our best stuff on our Youtube channel:

Stream every game live with the LiSTNR app — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!