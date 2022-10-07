Tom Browne On The Offer Holding Up The Luke Jackson Trade

Triple M Footy's Tom Browne detailed what is on the trade table for Luke Jackson between Fremantle & Melbourne.

Browne reported that Melbourne have requested Pick 13, next year's first round pick & the future second round pick that Fremantle secured in the Griffin Logue trade with North Melbourne.

It is believed that Fremantle don't won't to part with the future second rounder which is likely to be in the early 20's next year if North Melbourne remain at the bottom of the ladder.

“Fremantle don’t want to give up (pick) 13, a future first and that future second…”

