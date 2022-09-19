Tom Browne On The Pies' Deals Relying On Brodie Grundy Trade

On Tom Browne's News

Article heading image for Tom Browne On The Pies' Deals Relying On Brodie Grundy Trade

Tom Browne has given us the latest news on the trade front, with Brodie Grundy on the verge of requesting a trade which could have huge flow-on effects for the Pies.

“I expect Jordan De Goey to stay. But obviously they’re aiming to get [Dan] McStay…[Billy] Frampton in as well as Bobby Hill.

“That all hinges on a very important decision concerning Brodie Grundy.

“Grundy’s got his exit interview over the next couple of days… I expect - at least formally - he’ll request a trade to Melbourne."

LISTEN HERE:

CHECK OUT OUR YOUTUBE:

BEST OF TRIPLE M FOOTY:

15 hours ago

Triple M Footy
Listen Live!
Triple M Footy
Triple M Footy
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs