Tom Browne On The Potential Replacements For Brad Scott At The AFL

Tom Browne outlined some of the potential candidates to replace the role Brad Scott has left vacant at the AFL after his move to Essendon.

Browne said the AFL may be more likely to look for a more “pure” footy person than an administrator.

He also noted that Cats legend and current GWS board member Jimmy Bartel had thrown his hat in the ring.

