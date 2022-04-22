Tom Browne On The Potential Selection "Mind Games" Essendon Are Playing Ahead Of Anzac Day
Tom Browne has given a hint on some of the potential selection “mind games” Essendon could be playing ahead of their Anzac Day clash with Collingwood.
Browne felt that the selections of a couple of injured stars could be a bit of a furphy.
"Tomorrow obviously is gonna be the test," he said.
"They’ll name the final side tomorrow night."
