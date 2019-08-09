Tom Browne On The Three Clubs In The Race For Brad Hill

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne has given an update on the clubs in the race for Brad Hill.

“There’s a massive race on Brad Hill,” Browne said.

“St Kilda, Melbourne and Hawthorn all in the race.

“I’m told he wants $800,000 plus, so that’s gonna put St Kilda I would have thought in the pole position.”

Hill was traded from Hawthorn to Fremantle in the 2016 off-season after three flags, and now will reportedly request a trade back to Melbourne.

