Tom Browne On The Three Players Linked To The Western Bulldogs

Tom Browne has revealed the Western Bulldogs are preparing offers for three players ahead of the trade period.

LISTEN HERE:

“Trade whisper Jack Martin, Tipungwuti, Darcy Moore are all still being linked to strong interest from the Western Bulldogs ahead of trade period,” Browne told The Hot Breakfast.

Darcy Moore still has a year left on his contract at the Pies, while both the contracts of Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti and Jack Martin are up at the end of 2019.

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!