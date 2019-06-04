Tom Browne On The Type Of Coaches Carlton Will Be Targeting To Replace Brendon Bolton

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne has given an insight into the type of coaches Carlton will be looking to replace Brendon Bolton after his sacking yesterday.

Alastair Clarkson and Brad Scott were amongst the names Browne mooted, while it seems more unlikely that Paul Roos will take the reigns.

“Paul Roos is a potential target, but he flagged last night that he wants to play more of an advisory role,” Browne said.

“In any case, Carlton’s gotta get their footy department in order.”

