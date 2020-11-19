Tom Browne On The “Unbackable Favourite” For The North Melbourne Coaching Job

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne had an update on the “unbackable favourite” for North Melbourne’s vacant coaching job this morning.

"I think that David Noble’s now the unbackable favourite for that job," Browne said.

"They had their final rounds of interviews yesterday, including Noble, who was down here from Brisbane, didn’t do it via Zoom as you’d expect these days, [he] was physically there.

"And as I flagged earlier this week, I think he’s really the favourite for that job, the final interviews yesterday: Daniel Giansiracusa and also Robert Harvey, a couple of prominent candidates.

"But I’d expect an announcement on that as soon as early next week."

Rudi Edsall

19 November 2020

