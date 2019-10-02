Tom Browne On The West Coast Players That Could Be Part Of The Tim Kelly Trade

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne has given some mail on the West Coast players that could be part of a trade to get Tim Kelly out of Geelong.

“Look out if West Coast offer a couple of players to try and get this Tim Kelly deal done,” Browne said.

“West Coast [are] a bit down the draft order, so maybe they could throw up a [Jack] Petruccelle, or a [Liam] Duggan or a Victorian like that to make that deal a little bit spicier.”

