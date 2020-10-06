Tom Browne On Tom Lynch’s Nagging Injury Problem

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne had some mail on a nagging injury problem facing Richmond spearhead Tom Lynch.

LISTEN HERE:

"He (Lynch) revealed to me post a short scan that he actually had his finger, dislocated finger x-rayed again," Browne said.

"This is the issue he had surgery on in July when he was flown up on the private flight at night to Queensland in a bid to rush him into the hub in time for that particular game.

"So he reckons he’s probably got it operated on or looked at again at the end of the season, so I’d say at the very least if Richmond survive past this weekend for another two or three weeks he’s gonna have discomfort with that until the end of the season.

"I’ve put it on Richmond, they say he will take on St Kilda, but I must say I’ll keep a very very close eye on it."

