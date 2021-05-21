Tom Browne On Which Coaches Are Gettable

Triple M news breaker Tom Browne says that a number of current and former coaches are "gettable" within the industry, naming both Alastair Clarkson and Chris Scott as the coaches who could be approached by rivals clubs.

LISTEN HERE:

Along with the current Hawthorn and Geelong coach, Browne named former North Melbourne coach Brad Scott as someone who will gain interest from various clubs.

"I do think the coaching landscape in the next 18 months will be interesting." Browne explains.

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist!