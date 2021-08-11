Tom Browne Provides An Update On Collingwood Coaching Candidates

Triple M Footy's Tom Browne delivered an update on the vacant coaching job at Collingwood.

Explaining that Collingwood are expected to make a decision by mid-September, Browne reeled off a list of viable suitors and candidates for the top job.

"I've been told that Michael Voss has done two interviews with Collingwood, the second one didn't go that well."

"[Adam] Kingsley's done two interviews with Collingwood apparently both have gone really well."

Browne added that Swans assistant Don Pyke is "certainly in the mix for Collingwood", but remains reluctant due to his "strong ties with Sydney" and current role.

"Pyke is perhaps of the view that Brad Scott is in pole position for the Collingwood job, and doesn't want to get too involved until that plays out."

Browne revealed that Scott holds the key to the coaching carousel this off-season, given he is also a suitor for the AFL's vacant job as Boss of Football Operations.

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here: