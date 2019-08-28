Tom Browne Provides An Update On Michael Hurley's Fitness For Finals

Tom Browne gave The Hot Breakfast an update on the fitness of Essendon defender Michael Hurley ahead of their must win final against the Eagles.

“Michael Hurley trained yesterday, no contact on that shoulder but he was running sling free,” Browne says.

“Essendon won’t know if he can play until next Tuesday or Wednesday but positive signs so far.”

Hurley injured his shoulder in a marking contest during the second quarter of the round 23 clash against Collingwood and was unable to play out the game.

The Bombers will have to wait and see if the star defender is fit to play with John Worsford telling reporters on Monday that the decision will ‘come down to wire’.

