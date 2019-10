Tom Browne provided an update on the playing future of former No.1 draft pick Paddy McCartin.

News emerged yesterday that St Kilda will delist McCartin after only 35 senior games, effectively putting his career on hold as he recovers from concussion.

Browne believes that McCartin will still train at St Kilda as he recovers.

The key forward suffered eight concussions in just under five season.