Tom Browne Provides An Update On Shaun Burgoyne & Eddie Betts

Tom Browne provided and update on the futures of Shaun Burgoyne & Eddie Betts on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

Browne has linked both of the veterans to the Gold Coast Suns, which would add some much needed experience and leadership to the wooden spooners.

He is reporting the Burgoyne is likely to turn his back on a one-year deal from Hawthorn for a longer term contract with the Suns.

LISTEN HERE:

Browne also believes that Eddie Betts could be making his way to the Suns next season according to his sources.