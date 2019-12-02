Tom Browne Provides An Update On Stephen Silvagni Departing Carlton

Tom Browne provided an update on Stephen Silvagni's departure from Carlton.

Browne revealed that Silvagni's exit from his role as list manager at the Blues has been rather hostile.

It is believed that Carlton's CEO Cain Liddle played a big role in seeing Silvagni leave.

Browne also reported that Carlton offered Silvagni another role in the club which he declined.

"He (Silvagni) presented to the Carlton board last week and voiced his displeasure, I understand, with CEO Cain Liddle," Browne said.

"I think Mark LoGuidice, the president, offered him an alternative role last Thursday night after the second night of the draft.

"It has caused a spectacular falling out at Carlton that's got powerbrokers worried.

"I'd say there is significant pressure on the CEO (Cain Liddle) to get this decision right, because if it goes sideways he could be in trouble himself."