Tom Browne Provides An Update On the 2020 Fixture

Footy news breaker Tom Browne provided an update on the 2020 fixture this morning on the Hot Breakfast.

Browne reported that the AFL are set to release an incomplete fixture with only the first few rounds included. This will give the league more flexibility to release the full fixture when more details evolve over time.

Browne believes that the fixture of roughly the first forty to fifty games will be released as soon as next week.

"It will be a limited fixture announced initially, to give the AFL some flexibility when different situations come up," he said.

"The initial fixture released next week will be (for the first) 4,5,6,7 weeks - just to get it away and then the AFL will revisit it in two or three weeks."

