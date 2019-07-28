Tom Browne Reporting Jordan De Goey & Isaac Quaynor Under Major Injury Clouds

The injury crisis at Collingwood is getting worse according to Tom Browne.

Browne is reporting that superstar Jordan De Goey has suffered a high-grade hamstring injury, while early draft pick Isaac Quaynor is dealing with stress fractures.

UPDATE: Collingwood have confirmed De Goey & Quaynor will both miss next week's game against Gold Coast.

This adds the the growing injury list with regular starters Dayne Beams, Darcy Moore, Tom Langdon, Ben Reid, Daniel Wells and Levi Greenwood already on the sidelines, alongside Jaidyn Stephenson who is serving a suspension.

