Tom Browne Reports Essendon Are Showing Interest In Josh Dunkley

Tom Browne reported this morning on Triple M's Hot Breakfast that Essendon are circling Western Bulldog's premiership player Josh Dunkley.

Browne said that Essendon now have a war chest of money to spend with a number of stars walking out on the club this off-season.

However, Bulldogs board member Luke Darcy shot down the speculation and said the Dogs won't be Dunkley go anywhere in a hurry.

