Tom Browne Reveals Carlton Are Bringing In John Worsfold As A Consultant To David Teague
EXCLUSIVE
Image: Getty
Triple M Footy news breaker Tom Browne has revealed that Carlton are bringing in John Worsfold as a consultant to coach David Teague.
LISTEN HERE:
"David Teague will have a consultant alongside him this season: John Worsfold," Browne said.
"The players have been told a short time ago… Teague in his development plan wanted a mentor, and knows Worsfold from the time they coached together at West Coast back around 2012 and 2013."
Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M Footy playlist!
Browne emphasised that this decision isn’t in reaction to recent results.
"They have been in discussions since February, it’s not a reaction to their recent form," he said.
"Carlton supported this decision, he’s coming on as a consultant, formally, to their coaching group, and Worsfold will attend a game this weekend and several games throughout the season."
Tom Browne also had the inside word on Jeremy Cameron’s fitness, Patrick Dangerfield, Steven May and more yesterday.
LISTEN HERE:
Make sure you get the LiSTNR app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss any of our best stuff!