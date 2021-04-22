Tom Browne Reveals Carlton Are Bringing In John Worsfold As A Consultant To David Teague

Triple M Footy news breaker Tom Browne has revealed that Carlton are bringing in John Worsfold as a consultant to coach David Teague.

LISTEN HERE:

"David Teague will have a consultant alongside him this season: John Worsfold," Browne said.

"The players have been told a short time ago… Teague in his development plan wanted a mentor, and knows Worsfold from the time they coached together at West Coast back around 2012 and 2013."

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M Footy playlist!

Browne emphasised that this decision isn’t in reaction to recent results.

"They have been in discussions since February, it’s not a reaction to their recent form," he said.

"Carlton supported this decision, he’s coming on as a consultant, formally, to their coaching group, and Worsfold will attend a game this weekend and several games throughout the season."

Tom Browne also had the inside word on Jeremy Cameron’s fitness, Patrick Dangerfield, Steven May and more yesterday.

LISTEN HERE:

Make sure you get the LiSTNR app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss any of our best stuff!