Tom Browne Reveals Carlton Are Yet To Approach Clarkson

In Tom Browne's Wednesday news update, he shared the latest involving outgoing Hawks coach Alastair Clarkson and a rival club.

Clarkson has been linked by many to be a top suitor for either the vacant position at Collingwood, or be in line for the top job if Carlton decides to step away from David Teague.

Browne stated that "Clarkson's management has not had talks regarding Clarkson for Carlton".

"I think Carlton's being true to the form that they'll deal with Teague before getting involved in the Clarkson discussion," Browne said.

"There's certainly been no formal discussions between Clarkson's management and Carlton."

Clarkson will coach his final game with the Hawks this weekend, in what will also be club stalwart Shaun Burgoyne's final performance.

