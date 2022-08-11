Tom Browne Reveals Dyson Heppell's Likely Decision

On Tom Browne's News it was revealed that Essendon has tabled a one-year deal to skipper Dyson Heppell, with the veteran likely to stay on with the Dons despite reports of strong interest from Gold Coast for his services.

The 30-year-old has been Essendon's captain since 2017, but in recent years has transitioned out of the midfield to half-back, and most recently on the wing in 2022.

The former Rising Star and 2014 All-Australian is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year, meaning the Bombers can't match any contract agreement he may have with a rival club.

