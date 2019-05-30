Tom Browne Reveals Police May Be Investigating The Rabbit Terrine Incident On Anzac Day

Tom Browne revealed to the Hot Breakfast this morning that there may be a police investigation into the Rabbit Terrine incident at the MCG on Anzac day.

A number of people fell violently ill after consuming a meal at a pre-game function ahead of the showcase game.

He hinted that sabotage might be at play.

LISTEN HERE:

"Just an update on the 'Terrine situation' at the MCG, that investigation (is) ongoing," Browne said.

"I'm told - the inside word I get, is that healthy authorities have cleared the drinks lines, cleared the food so far and are investigating if it was table specific.

"I don't mean to be alarmist, but it was even suggested to me that the police might even look into this at some stage."