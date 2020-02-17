Tom Browne: Richmond Have Flagged Darcy Moore As Rance's Replacement

The Hot Breakfast's footy news breaker Tom Browne has reported this morning that Richmond are keen on luring Collingwood defender Darcy Moore to Punt Road.

Browne believes that Tigers coach Damien Hardwick showed plenty of interest in Moore playing on his side in the upcoming charity state of origin match to build a working relationship with the 24 year-old.

With Alex Rance retiring during the off-season the Tigers are looking to fill the void in defence & Moore is out of contract at the end of the year.

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire didn't take the news well and refuted any speculation.

