Tom Browne Runs Through The Favourites For The St Kilda Coaching Job

Hot Breakfast Chief footy reporter Tom Browne has run through some of the main candidates for the now-vacant St Kilda coaching job.

“Brett Ratten has a major opportunity now as the incumbent at St Kilda,” Browne said.

“The president of St Kilda, Andrew Bassat, founded a recruitment company, seek.com… he’s gonna be very thorough I’m told in his search.

“Brad Scott, the club insisted yesterday they haven’t done a deal with Scott, but it’s a fact that Scott is best friends and very much respected by the football manager at St Kilda (Simon Leathlean).

Browne also brought up names like Lenny Hayes, Robert Harvey and Justin Longmuir.

Tom Browne broke the story that Richardson was leaving St Kilda yesterday after six seasons and 126 games from the start of 2014.

Richo won 43 games, drew two and lost 81 for a winning percentage of 34.1%.

