Tom Browne's Mail On Christian Petracca's Meeting With Melbourne

Hot Breakfast Chief Footy Reporter Tom Browne says that Melbourne have met with Christian Petracca’s management to resolve some of Petracca’s concerns.

“Christian Petracca I think wants to spend more time in the midfield and he’s been a little bit frustrated which is what happens at this time of the year,” Browne told The Hot Breakfast.

“I’m not suggesting he’s different to any other player but his manager met with Melbourne on Monday…I think they just resolved some of Petracca’s concerns so I don’t think he’ll be in trade period.”

The meeting comes after a horror 2019 for the Dees who are set to finish the year second-bottom of the ladder after reaching the prelim last year.

