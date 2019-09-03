Tom Browne’s Mail On The Club “Leading The Race” For Jack Martin

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne has dropped some mail on the club that’s leading the race for Gold Coast’s Jack Martin.

“Jack Martin met with the Bulldogs yesterday with Luke Beveridge, I think in the inner city… they’re leading that race,” Browne said.

“They’ve got the most attractive offer compared to Carlton.”

Martin has played 97 games for the Suns since being recruited to the club with pick 1 in the 2012 mini-draft.

He requested a trade last week.

