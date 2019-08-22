Tom Browne’s Mail On The Fixture For The First Round Of The Finals

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne has dropped some mail on the fixture for the first round of the finals.

“There’s 30 different eventualities this weekend, so good luck if you can tip it,” Browne said.

“But I think the whisper is that Collingwood and Essendon would open that first week the Thursday night if that’s the way the favourites fall.”

That fixture would have flow on effects for home games for Brisbane and Geelong.

