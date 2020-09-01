Tom Browne’s Mail On The Grand Final Half Time Entertainment

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne had some mail on what the half time entertainment could be for this year’s grand final this morning.

LISTEN HERE:

“There’s a lot of talk about the Gabba, and there’s just a whisper around yesterday… about half time entertainment under lights at the Gabba,” Browne said.

“A band ticks a few boxes: Powderfinger.

“They’re about to release a new album of previously unplayed songs, they’ve got a previous album called Vulture Street which is one of the famous ends, cricket fans will know that from the Vulture Street End at the Gabba, so that fits, and they’re from Brisbane.

“So it ticks a few boxes, there’s some whispers around that maybe they could reform at half time and play under lights.”

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M Footy playlist!

It got a big tick of approval from resident rock doyen Rosie.

“I like it Tommy, I like it a lot,” she said.

“That makes a lot of sense!”

Eddie McGuire had some half time entertainment mail of his own.

“It’s gonna be all Ausse, I can tell you that,” he said.

Make sure you get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best stuff from this crazy year of footy!