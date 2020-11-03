Tom Browne’s Mail On The Size Of The Contract Essendon Have Offered Josh Dunkley

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne had some mail on the size of the contract that Essendon haver offered Josh Dunkley this morning.

"I believe Essendon is offering Dunkley in the vicinity of just over $600,000 a year on a four year deal," Browne said.

"I think the Bombers’ view is that this is not about money, Dunkley was keen on going to the Bombers… and I’m told he’s 1000% committed to wanting to go to Essendon."

Browne also had some insight into why Dunkley is apparently looking to leave.

"I’m told he’s got some concerns about the Bulldogs," he said.

"He’s spoken to Bevo (coach Luke Beveridge) and Ameet Bains, the CEO, about wanting to leave.

"Now the Bulldogs are adamant that if he does leave he has nothing to do with these so called cultural concerns, ad last night they reiterated to me that he’s a required player, a highly valued player, and they will not trade him."

