Tom Browne’s Mail On The Two Giants North Melbourne Are Targeting

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne this morning had some mail on the two GWS Giants that North Melbourne will target in this trade period.

LISTEN HERE:

North Melbourne have been active in the trade and free agency space, picking up players like Jared Polec, Jasper Pittard and Aidan Bonar in recent years.

The Herald Sun reports that this year’s trade period is likely start with free agency on October 23 — assuming the grand final is still on the 17th — trades from Monday October 26 and wrap up on Wednesday November 4.

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist!

Make sure you get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best stuff from this crazy year of footy!