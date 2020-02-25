Tom Browne’s Mail On Tom Hawkins’ Contract

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne had some mail on Tom Hawkins’ Geelong contract this morning.

“Tom Hawkins, his contract expires this year, 2020, he’s 31, talks have recently begun on a new deal,” Browne said.

“There’s a bit of work to do but I understand they’re looking at a one-year extension through to the end of next year, so it just gives Tom a bit of security in that regard.

“I think Geelong at some point will look at Jeremy Cameron, but Cameron’s almost certain to re-sign I would have thought with the Giants.”

