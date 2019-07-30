Tom Browne’s “Strong Mail” On Brad Scott’s Potential Future Outside Of Coaching

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne has given some “strong mail” on Brad Scott’s potential future outside of the coaching ranks.

“Brad Scott’s a little bit undecided about coaching at the moment, because my strong mail is that Gil McLachlan and Andrew Dillon, two head honchos at the AFL, are a little bit keen on Scott joining the AFL executive ranks if he doesn’t want to coach,” Browne said.

“It could lead to a big job one day… there’s some talk Scott has got the attributes to be the big kahuna, the CEO.”

Eddie McGuire gave the idea his tick of approval.

“I think that would be a great move if he came in,” Ed said.

“There’s no doubt we need more people like Steve Hocking.

“Footy’s a funny industry… you do need to know a bit about the game.”

