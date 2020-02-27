Tom Browne’s Update On Charlie Curnow’s Knee

Tom Browne had an update on Charlie Curnow’s knee on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

LISTEN HERE:

“I don’t think he (Curnow) is gonna play until at least the second half of the year,” Browne said.

“He’s still got some wires connecting his knee which basically hold the kneecap in place.

“They don’t know how the knee will respond when they take out those wires.”

Browne also said Curnow’s lack of preseason will count against him.

“I think you’re looking at July or August, frankly,” Browne said.

Get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!