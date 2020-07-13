Tom Browne’s Update On Darcy Moore’s Contract Situation

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne gave an update on the progress being made on Darcy Moore’s contract situation this morning.

"He’s out of contract, Sydney would be desperate for a key defender," Browne said.

"But this is the key bit of information — there’s been good progress, I understand, in the background with Collingwood lately, and the people representing Darcy are very confident now that he will re-sign with the Pies is my understanding.

"It’s not done, but there’s been good progress.

"It’s all positive, he wants to remain a magpie."

