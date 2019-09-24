Tom Browne’s Update On Gary Ablett’s Future

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne has given an update on Gary Ablett’s future this morning.

LISTEN HERE:

“I’ve heard from Gary Ablett’s friends that he’s leaning towards wanting to play on,” Browne said.

“Still no official announcement there from Geelong as yet… he’ll have to get it through Chris Scott and whether Geelong want to have one last roll of the dice with this older group.

“So that’s gonna be a key decision they’re facing.”

Ablett kicked 34 goals, picked up 13 Brownlow votes and was in the All-Australian squad of 40 this season, helping the Cats to a top placed finish and a preliminary final exit.

