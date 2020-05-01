Tom Browne’s Update On How The AFL Can Avoid Quarantine Hubs

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne gave an update on how the AFL can avoid quarantine hubs this morning.

“National cabinet will meet this morning, that’s the state premiers, the prime minister and I think the medicos are also involved and hopefully they’ll give some guidance on an appropriate date for a return to play for sport and also the borders,” Browne said.

“Now if we get some guidance from the states in terms of their attitude towards border restrictions — in particular Queensland, South Australia, and Western Australia — we might be able to avoid these hubs.”

Browne said that if hubs do get off the ground they’ll be much shorter than the worst-case scenario 20 week set up.

“My information overnight is that if these hubs do occur, they’re gonna be four, five, six weeks,” he said.

“Then we’ll revert to that fly-in, fly-out model… footy might not need these hubs.”

