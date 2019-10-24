Tom Browne’s Update On Jack Newnes’s Playing Future

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne gave an update on the playing future of delisted Saint Jack Newnes this morning.

LISTEN HERE:

“It’s basically been confirmed to me overnight [that] Saints wingman Jack Newnes will definitely get a career lifeline at Carlton,” Browne said.

“I think that deal was formally stitched up yesterday.

“He’ll go there as a delisted free agent or a restricted free agent and they’ll get him for nothing.”

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!