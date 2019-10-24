Tom Browne’s Update On Jack Newnes’s Playing Future

On the Hot Breakfast

Article heading image for Tom Browne’s Update On Jack Newnes’s Playing Future

Image: Getty

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne gave an update on the playing future of delisted Saint Jack Newnes this morning.

LISTEN HERE:

“It’s basically been confirmed to me overnight [that] Saints wingman Jack Newnes will definitely get a career lifeline at Carlton,” Browne said.

“I think that deal was formally stitched up yesterday.

“He’ll go there as a delisted free agent or a restricted free agent and they’ll get him for nothing.”

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!

Triple M Footy Newsroom

32 minutes ago

Article by:

Triple M Footy Newsroom

St Kilda Saints
Jack Newnes
Carlton Blues
Listen Live!
St Kilda Saints
Jack Newnes
Carlton Blues
St Kilda Saints
Jack Newnes
Carlton Blues
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs