Tom Browne’s Update On Jeremy Cameron

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne gave an update on Jeremy Cameron this morning.

Cameron is restricted free agent this year, and reportedly has a contract offer of five years at around $700,000 on the table from the Giants.

Geelong has come in to the frame for Cameron’s services.

Cameron had a quiet 2020, backing up his 76 goal Coleman Medal 2019 with just 24 goals from 17 games.

