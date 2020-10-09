Tom Browne’s Update On Jeremy Cameron
From the Hot Breakfast
Image: Getty
Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne gave an update on Jeremy Cameron this morning.
LISTEN HERE:
Cameron is restricted free agent this year, and reportedly has a contract offer of five years at around $700,000 on the table from the Giants.
Geelong has come in to the frame for Cameron’s services.
Cameron had a quiet 2020, backing up his 76 goal Coleman Medal 2019 with just 24 goals from 17 games.
