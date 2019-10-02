Tom Browne’s Update On Joe Daniher And Orazio Fantasia After Essendon’s Best And Fairest

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne gave an update on Joe Daniher and Orazio Fantasia after Essendon’s best and fairest count, saying that neither of them did anything to dispel rumours they’d leave the Bombers.

“We (Channel 7) were on the Essendon red carpet and Joe Daniher and Orazio Fantasia had ample opportunity, perfect opportunity, to dispel any myths surrounding these trade rumours to Sydney or Port Adelaide,” Browne said.

“Joe walked past our cross while we were doing the cross, read into that what you will.”

When asked to clarify what to read into that, Browne said “I think you can safely read into that that I think he’ll indicate a preference for a trade to Sydney.”

“I think this is just dragging on, this discussion… as for Fantasia, I usually get on really well with him, [but] he wouldn’t comment on my report last week that he’d sacked his manager in anticipation of requesting a trade this period.”

