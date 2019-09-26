Tom Browne's Update On Sydney's Pursuit Of Joe Daniher

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that Sydney will be “cautious” in their pursuit of Joe Daniher.

"I can tell you Sydney have got a list management concerning him (Daniher) today… I think Sydney will approach this really cautiously,” Browne said at The Hot Breakfast’s Grand Final Eve Eve at Melbourne Public.

“I think he’s a chance of eventually getting there, but there’s a big negotation now where Essendon will want a lot, two first round draft picks, Sydney will try and cool their jets a bit and basically talk down his value.”

Browne also said Daniher hasn’t made his intentions clear to the Bombers.

“I think he’s told friends that at the moment that’s his preference (leaving Essendon for Sydney),” he said.

“He hasn’t told Essendon, Essendon reemphasising that yesterday.”

