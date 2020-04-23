Tom Browne’s Update On The “Increasingly Unclear” Future Of The AFL’s Irish Players

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne gave an update on the future of the AFL’s Irish players this morning.

“I’ll start with the future of the AFL’s Irish players this morning, which is becoming increasingly unclear,” Browne said.

“At least eight AFL listed Irish players have gone back to Ireland with the AFL on temporary hold.

“A visa issue means six can’t get back easily into the country including two Bombers players and two Magpies.

“They’re on a working holder visa… in contrast to Conor McKenna and Conor Glass at Essendon and Hawthorn who have permanent residency, these six at least at the moment won’t be able to get back in through the borders unless the AFL works with the government.”

The six players who are in jeopardy are James Madden (Brisbane), Mark Keane, Anton Tohill (both Collingwood), Ross McQuillan, Cian McBride (both Essendon), and Callum Brown (GWS).

