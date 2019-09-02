Tom Browne’s Whisper On A Club Looking At Todd Goldstein

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that there’s a club that “could be looking” at Todd Goldstein.

LISTEN HERE:

“A little whisper this morning that Geelong… they could be looking at Todd Goldstein,” Browne said.

Geelong have had issues with their ruck spot this year, with Rhys Stanley, Zac Smith and Mark Blicavs all having the role at one stage or another.

“I keep getting told a contract is close at North,” Browne said.

“But there’s plenty of clubs interested."

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!